Lisa Ann Miller
Elkton - Lisa Ann Miller, age 62, of Elkton, MD, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020.
Born in Toledo, OH on January 17, 1958, she was the daughter of Darrell K. and Janet Y. (Whitehead) Swanson. Lisa worked as a quality control specialist for W.L. Gore. She was an avid reader. In her spare time, Lisa enjoyed singing, cooking, listening to music, and movies.
Lisa was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Miller; and first husband, Henry Subda. She is survived by her daughter, Dena Manning; and grandchildren, Jade Subda, Lilly Manning, and Jordan Manning.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services and interment will be held privately at All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lisa's memory to Delaware Christian Campus Ministry Foundation, 91 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal from May 19 to May 22, 2020.