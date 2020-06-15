Lisa Ann Taylor
Lisa Ann Taylor

Elkton - Died peacefully in her sleep on June 12, 2020. She is survived by her beloved husband of 30yrs, Dwane Anthony Taylor "Yummy"; her three children, Donald Lee Boan, Anthony Dwane Taylor, Megan Elizabeth Taylor; her two grandchildren, Jeremiah Michael Acton and Dominick Lee Boan; and her brothers, Jimmy Boan and John Boan. Lisa was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Hayes and James Boan, and her sister, Kathleen Benedetto. She was born Wilmington DE and raised in Elsmere DE. She lived most of her life in or around Elsmere, spending her last 24yrs in Cecil County MD.Relatives and friends may call at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 6:00pm-7:00pm. The service and interment will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. For full obituary please see delawarefuneral.com.






Published in The News Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
