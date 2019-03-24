|
Lisa Mullin
Wilmington - Lisa Mullin, age 61, Collector of Free Things, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Hockessin, Delaware following a brief illness. She was born in 1957 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Lisa attended Wilmington Friends School beginning in Kindergarten and graduated with the class of 1976. She attended Wesley Junior College in Dover and then York College of Pennsylvania where she received a B.S. in Criminal Justice. One of her first jobs after receiving her degree was in the Security department at CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia. She moved back to Wilmington and spent the remainder of her career working in Wilmington's vibrant Banking and Credit Card industry where she specialized in Fraud Investigation. Among the companies where she worked over the years was Bank of America.
Throughout Lisa's life, she was delighted by collecting the advertising specialties and free samples that were given away at trade fairs and public events. She always studied what was on the local calendar of events and sought them out to attend and collect. If you ever needed a pen or some unusual gadget, Lisa had them and was eager to share one with you. Her bright smile and robust laugh accompanied your gift.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Jean Eckles Mullin of Greenville and sisters: Margaret (Donald) MacKelcan, of Wilmington; Carol (Neil) Holzman, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware; and numerous nieces and nephews. Her father, James T. Mullin predeceased her in 1992.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Wilmington Friends School, 101 School Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803.
Services will be private.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 24, 2019