Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lisa Powell Obituary
Lisa Powell

Wilmington - Lisa Pellegrino Powell, age 57, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Seasons Hospice.

Lisa graduated from Brandywine High School, class of '80, University of Delaware, and Wilmington University. She worked as a nurse practitioner at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and was an instructor at Hartford County Community College. Lisa enjoyed playing softball and bowling, and baking. She enjoyed spending her vacation time at the beach in Ocean City New Jersey and traveling with her daughter Lindsay. Lisa also loved all the pets she had over the years.

Lisa was predeceased by her father James Pellegrino. She is survived by her daughter Lindsay Powell (husband Zane Schneider); grandchildren Zola and Averie; mother Jean Pellegrino; siblings Patty Slade (Bill); Cindy Dougherty (Bob); Micky Pellegrino (Debbie); former spouse Mike Powell as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3924 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE beginning at 10 am with a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Lawncroft Cemetery.

Published in The News Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
