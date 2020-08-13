Lizzie Asta Broadbent



Born Lizzie Asta Pedersen in Copenhagen, Denmark March 22, 1935, she moved to the United States in her 20's to marry Walter Broadbent Jr., whom she met when he was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. They lived in Arden in their little house on the creek, raising three daughters and countless dogs. She was an avid traveller and always had a plan for her next destination. Her door was always open, the Elephant Book waiting, and the wine ready. Lizzie was a member of the Danish Brotherhood in Morton, PA and volunteered her time visiting patients at the Delaware State Psychiatric Hospital. She was a fixture among the dog walkers and bench sitters of "The Green" in Arden and thrived in their company. She is survived by her daughters Tina Broadbent of Middletown, DE, Heidi Broadbent of Reading, PA, and Bridget Lee of Kennebunkport, ME; her five grandchildren: Max, Erik, Skye, Jackson, and Sam, her sons-in-law Scott Lee and Michael Fox, and her nephews Arne and Carsten Jeppersen.



Burial will be private and a celebration of life will scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Delaware SPCA.









