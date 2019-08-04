|
|
Lloyd "Billo" Henry Hickman
Ocean View - Lloyd Henry Hickman, known to almost everyone as "Billo" passed away peacefully in the care of his loyal caretakers, friends, and Seasons Hospice on August 1, 2019, at his home in Ocean View. He was born on August 9, 1931 in Williamsville (near Selbyville, DE to the late William Archie and Maggie Tyre Hickman. He was schooled at the Williamsville High School, which no longer exists. Billo was accustomed to hard work from his youth. He helped raise livestock, especially chickens with his brothers. He also raised hogs, and that hard work doing farm chores with long hours served him well in his work habits for later in life. He later took on a position as a state game warden, in an era when state pay was notoriously low. But, he discovered politics! Starting as Committee Man of the old 37th District, he led a movement to put Democrats in office, and succeeded! Billo went on to serve the Delaware Criminal Justice Commission for 4 years; Delaware Game and Fish Commission for 9 years; Sussex County Planning and Zoning for 9 years; Delaware Standardbred Owners Association; Delaware Parks and Recreation Advisory Council, and life member of Horse Lovers United, Inc.
Billo married Dolly Mae Quillen in 1955 and moved to Ocean View. Together they bought and invested in real estate, ran a fruit and vegetable stand. They rented out properties and established Hickman's Liquors which grew to be a well-known Sussex County institution, though Billo himself remained a "tee-totaller" and did not imbibe himself. Every spare penny, they re-invested in real estate and began to accumulate some personal assets. Billo got involved in a lot of business affairs, and helped his friend Dave Nickerson expand Dave's existing businesses. Dave has remained Billo's "life-long" friend. Billo hosted, with Dave's help, the famous "August Crab Parties" which became politically prominent and "everybody who was anybody" from dog catcher to Governor attended the annual affairs held in Cedar Neck. The event grew to be bipartisan in an era when the political parties worked together and got along. There was no cover charge, free food and drink, and live music.
Billo and Dolly became very active in horse racing, supporting and owning their own horses. They spent three months each year in the 1980's enjoying dog racing at Everglade City. They collected antique automobiles, antique tractors and old farm tools. Billo's home is adorned with Senate and House tributes, and photos of Joe Biden, Governor Tribbitt, Judge Lee; Thurman Adams; Governor Minner, Senator Carper, Dr. Beebe and most of the political elite of Delaware who attended the August Crab Parties.
His beloved wife, Dolly passed away in 2008. Though Billo has out-lived most of his family, he is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, including: Susan Ailstock; Shirley Crage; Debbie Carman (Ronnie); Robin McCabe (Gerald); and Glen Hickman.
In his senior years, Billo spent most of his time after retiring from the Liquor Store with his closest friends: Dave Nickerson and Lauren; Ruth Ann Minner; Inez Davis; Denise Murray; his horse trainer, Brenda Bramble; and Chief Ken McLaughlin and his wife Jill. He also kept up with his long-time friends: Ricky Pryer; Dr. Thomas Mullens, and The Gerald Hocker family. There are many other friends, too numerous to list.
A very special note of thanks and appreciation is given to his caretakers: Inez Davis; Merissa Mastrangelo; and Inez Cephas, and the others who served in the past during Billo's prolonged illness.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, with a viewing and visitation two hours prior to the service. Elder Johnnie Jones will Officiate, Gov. Ruth Ann Minner and Dr. Thomas Mullin will offer Remembrances. Interment follows, with an Ocean View Police Escort, at Mariner's Bethel UMC Cemetery in Ocean View.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions are suggested to one of his favorite charities: Beebe Hospital's Tunnell Cancer Center; 424 Savannah Road; Lewes, DE 19958.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019