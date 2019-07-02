|
|
Lloyd "Ray" Penland, Sr.
Bear - Lloyd "Ray" Penland, Sr., age 58, of Bear, DE, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ray's life at 3 PM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019