Services
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
(302) 731-5459
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home
635 Churchmans Road
Newark, DE 19702
Lloyd "Ray" Penland Sr.

Lloyd "Ray" Penland Sr. Obituary
Lloyd "Ray" Penland, Sr.

Bear - Lloyd "Ray" Penland, Sr., age 58, of Bear, DE, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019. A visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Rd., Newark, DE 19702 followed by a service in celebration of Ray's life at 3 PM. For expanded obituary, directions, or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com

Strano & Feeley

Family Funeral Home

302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019
