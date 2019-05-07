Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
300 State Rd
West Grove, PA
Logan Hugh Kammerer

Logan Hugh Kammerer Obituary
Logan Hugh Kammerer

Newark - Passed away on May 1, 2019

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 12 noon at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 300 State Rd. West Grove, PA 19390. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 to 11:45. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the AGCS Logan Hugh Memorial Fund, or checks (payable to AGCS) can be sent to Avon Grove Charter School in an envelope marked "The AGCS Logan Hugh Memorial Fund" 110 East State Rd. West Grove, PA 19390

302-994-9614
Published in The News Journal from May 7 to May 8, 2019
