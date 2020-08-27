1/
Lois A. Stewart
1951 - 2020
Lois A. Stewart

Newark - Lois Ann (Brenner) Stewart, age 69 of Newark, DE went to be with the Lord, peacefully at her home on August 25, 2020.

Lois was born in 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Alexander A. Brenner and Miriam L. Brenner. A 1969 graduate of Christiana High School, Lois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She enjoyed spending time at the beach in her flip-flops surrounded by her family and friends. Her endearing love could always be felt by many, and her smile could light up a room.

She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Stewart; son, Eric Stewart and his wife Melonie; sister, Carol Landau; grandchildren, Jacob and Kimberly; nieces, Lori and Lisa; and many other nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

For condolences, visit: Beesonfuneralhome.com 302.453.1900




Published in The News Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beeson Funeral Home
2053 Pulaski Hwy
Newark, DE 19702
3024531900
