Lois C. Howlett
Bethany Beach - Lois C. Howlett, of Bethany Beach passed away peacefully on Thursday March 7, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center. She was 85.
Ms. Howlett was born at home in Greenwood, Delaware on May 23, 1933 to the late, George R. Conaway and Edna S. (Short) Conaway
She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and the University of Delaware. She earned a Masters +30 Degree in Elementary Education and taught 3rd grade at John R. Downs Elementary and Jennie Smith Elementary schools in the Newark/Christina School Districts. Many of her students thought of her as their second mom. She retired in 1995.
As a young woman, Lois was the 1st Runner up in the 1951 Miss Delaware Pageant. She enjoyed travelling and visiting Hilton Head Island, SC. She also enjoyed playing & hosting bridge parties, growing roses & flowers, cooking, and creating crafts & cookbooks for the holidays. She had an intelligent and lively mind and loved reading and doing crossword and sudoku puzzles. She was a very generous person and was often the first to volunteer when help was needed. She adored her granddaughters and loved spending time visiting with her family. She was an accomplished seamstress and knitter.
She was pre-deceased by her brothers, John W. Conaway and R. Kendall Conaway of Oakley, Delaware.
Lois is survived by her son, Eric Howlett and wife Janice of Magnolia, DE; daughter Lauren and husband Derek of Cary, NC; and grandchildren, Kara and Kayleigh, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held 11 AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 27, 2019