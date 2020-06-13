Lois C. Thomas



Wilmington - Lois C. Thomas, age 83, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.



Born in Wytheville, VA on August 17, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Coe) Coppyberger, Sr. Lois worked as a bookkeeper at Hilyards Business Machines in Wilmington. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling and cooking. Lois had a passion for political science and was active in the Democratic party.



In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Thomas; daughter, Diedre Nardo; and siblings, Frank Coppyberger, Jr. and Kay Stump. She is survived by her children, Karen M. Johnson (Karl) of Little Torch Key, FL and Kevin W. Thomas of Smyrna; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.



All services will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois's memory to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Second Floor, Newark, DE 19711.



SPICER-MULLIKIN



FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY



302-328-2213









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store