Lois Elaine Mitchell Fields
Wilmington - Lois Elaine (Mitchell) Fields, daughter of Elizabeth M. Henry and the late Franklin C. Henry was born on May 10, 1958 in Wilmington, Delaware. She departed this life on July 25, 2019 at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA. Lois leaves to cherish her memory, husband of 37 years, Douglas Keith Fields, Sr.; son Douglas K. Fields, Jr.; daughter-in-law Tiffany Fields; 5 grandchildren; mother Elizabeth Henry; sisters Gloria and Cornelia; aunt Peggy Edwards; mother-in-law Mary Fields; sister-in-law Cheryl Fields and a host of cousins and many friends.
Viewing will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at New Calvary Baptist Church, 610 S. Heald St, Wilmington, DE 19801 from 9 am to 11 am. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Gracelawn Memorial Park.
Published in The News Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019