Lois H. Andrews


1927 - 2020
Lois H. Andrews

Milford - Lois H. Andrews, 92, of Milford, DE passed away peacefully at her daughters' home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Lois was born in Tyrone, PA the daughter of the late Howard and Etta (Koch) Harpster. She was a homemaker and excellent cook. She enjoyed playing golf with her husband and spending time at the nearest casino. Most important to her was spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son Stephen Kersteter, and two brothers James Harpster and George Harpster.



She is survived by her husband of 42 years James A. Andrews; two sons Michael Kersteter and his wife Patsy and Scott Kersteter and his wife Cathy; one daughter Cathy Conner and her husband Ned Lodge; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and one sister Joanne West.



Memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to People's Place, 1129 Airport Road, Milford, DE 19963. Arr. by Lofland Funeral Home, Milford, DE. Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com.
Published in The News Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
