Lois H. Baker
Bear - Lois H. Baker, age 85, of Bear, DE went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Lois loved the Lord and her family with her whole heart. Everyone she met became like family. She made every holiday extra special. Lois enjoyed playing cards, games, and doing puzzle books to keep mentally sharp. She belonged to several bowling leagues and continued into her 70's. Lois was an avid sports fan, a true Philly Fanatic. She was always dressed to impress with her signature hats and lipstick. This loving matriarch was the heart and soul of her family. She accepted and welcomed everyone with open arms, was full of wisdom, and gave great advice with kind and thoughtful words. Lois considered the love and legacy of her family to be her greatest accomplishment. She will be deeply missed by all.
Lois was the Secretary and Treasurer of Baker Petroleum Transportation Co. Inc. and Baker Safety Equipment Inc. She was a member of the Eastern Star and served as the first female president of the Delaware Motor Transportation Association (1984-1985).
Lois is survived by her son, Mark D. Baker (Sharon); her daughter, Dawn M. Baker Phifield (Skip); her grandchildren: Bridget (Jimmy), Christina (Paul), Mark II, Danielle (Roger), Dana (Rudy), Kelly (Nick), Amy (Chris); great grandchildren: Taylor, Mark III, Isabella, Alyssa, Rebecca, Nevaeh, Anna, Joseph, and Prince William; her sister-in-law, Diane Baltrush; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as friends who became family. Lois was preceded in death by her parents: Eugene J. Baltrush and Dorothy M. Wiedeman Baltrush; her brother, Eugene J. Baltrush Jr.; and the father of her children, Ralph T. Baker.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, May 4 from 8:30-10:00 AM at the Strano & Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702. A service in celebration of Lois' life will take place at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Gracelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 3551 North Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140 For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
