|
|
Lois K. Cordrey
Laurel - Lois K. Cordrey, age 88, of Laurel, passed away on April 29, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Laurel, she is the daughter of the late Ellis Kyttle, Sr., and Minnie Louise Kyttle.
Lois graduated from Laurel High School and enjoyed playing basketball for the Laurel Bulldogs. She was retired as the sales manager for the Hess Outlet in Seaford and was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church, Past President of the Laurel Alumni Association, and a former troop leader for the Girl Scouts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will always be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and friendly spirit.
She is survived by her children; Glen Ellis Cordrey, Joyce Cordrey Cofield, and Janice Cordrey James and her husband Kevin, grandchildren; Roderick Cofield and his wife Sara, Paige Cofield, Jackie James and Melanie James; great-grandchild, Clark Cofield; sisters-in-law, Joyce Kershaw, and Inez Cordrey, and several nieces and nephews also survive her.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Cordrey, her grandsons; John and Eric Cofield, and her brothers; Robert Kyttle, and Ellis Kyttle, Sr.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, Delaware 19956. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 am-11:00 am. Reverend Dean Perdue will officiate. Interment will be private.
Contributions may be made in Mrs. Cordrey's memory to the: Laurel Alumni Association, Inc. P.O. Box 382, Laurel, Delaware 19956
Published in The News Journal on May 1, 2019