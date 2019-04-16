|
Lois Marie Zink
Wilmington - Lois Marie Zink, age 92, died peacefully at home on April 14, 2019. Mrs. Zink was born on October 26, 1926, in Newark, the daughter of Elmer R. Guhl and Evelyn Moore Sparks. Lois was a caring, giving person who brightened the lives of all who knew her with her humor and positive outlook on life. Mrs. Zink held various jobs, including secretarial work at The University of Delaware, and All American Engineering Company. She was also proud to have operated a nursery school in her home for several years. Mrs. Zink also volunteered at Emily P. Bissell Hospital. She was an avid scrapbook enthusiast, and produced cherished family histories for many friends and relatives. Mrs. Zink will most be remembered, however, as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother to her beloved family.
She is survived by her children, Theodore Robert (Terry), Janice Marie Zink, Robert Bryan (Robin),and Laren William (Patricia) all of Wilmington. She is also survived by her half-brother, W. Alvon Sparks, Jr. (Helen), of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Theodore Maclot Zink, in 2002.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 28, at 2pm, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, where friends may call after 1pm. Burial will be private.
