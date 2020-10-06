1/1
Lois Mary Ellen Swartz
1927 - 2020
Wilmington - Lois Mary Ellen Swartz, age 92, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020.

Born in Hazelton, PA on November 16, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Eldora (Taylor) Roberts. Lois worked as a Technical Lab Assistant at A.I. DuPont Co. for 40 years until her retirement in 1992.

Lois loved listening to music and was an avid reader, her favorite genres were science fiction, mystery and true crime. She enjoyed traveling in the United States as well as foreign countries. Lois loved to vacation at the beach, most especially North Wildwood, where she has a home for many years. She prepared wonderful holidays gatherings, full of decorations and was a talented cook. Lois often spent many hours cooking delicious recipes and watching cooking shows. Her favorite food was seafood, specifically crabs. In her spare time, Lois enjoyed bird watching and loved animals, dogs and cats. Above all, she cherished her family and friends and her time spent with them.

In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Ray M. Swartz; and sister, Alice C. Zettlemoyer. She is survived by her son, William R. Swartz and his wife, Annette, of Wilmington.

A committal service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Lois' memory to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Committal
11:00 AM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
