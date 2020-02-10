|
Lois Reed
9/16/62-02/4/2020 - Lois Reed, soul mate of Jackie "Kojak" Brooks, age 57, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory two loving sons, DaWann and Jackie, Jr.; 3 sisters; 1 brother and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and one loving aunt.
Services will be held at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE 1980. Viewing, 9-11 AM, service at 11 AM.
Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.
www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020