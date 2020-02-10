Services
Bell Funeral Home - Wilmington
909 Clifford Brown Walk
Wilmington, DE 19801
(302)658-1555
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Reed Obituary
Lois Reed

9/16/62-02/4/2020 - Lois Reed, soul mate of Jackie "Kojak" Brooks, age 57, passed away peacefully on February 4, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory two loving sons, DaWann and Jackie, Jr.; 3 sisters; 1 brother and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and one loving aunt.

Services will be held at Mother UAME Church, 701 E. 5th St. Wilm.,DE 1980. Viewing, 9-11 AM, service at 11 AM.

Arrangements by Bell Funeral Home.

www.bellfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -