Lois V. Oberholzer
Hockessin - Lois V. Oberholzer was called home on July 28, 2019, at the age of 94.
Lois and her husband Clinton had three children, Clinton D., Sue and Douglas L. After her retirement from DuPont in 1989, she and Clinton sold their home and bought a motor home and traveled the country for the next 9 years. They returned to Delaware and settled into retirement in Pike Creek.
Lois was proceeded in death by Clinton R. her devoted husband for 68 years and 2 sons Clint and Doug. Lois is survived by her daughter, Sue Talarowski from Hockessin, 2 grandchildren April McKeehan (Stephen) and Brett Sudler (Cassie) and 4 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Brackenville Center in Hockessin and Seasons Hospice for their support and compassionate care through this difficult time.
A 1:00 service will be held August 10, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808
In lieu of flowers a donation to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 would be appreciated.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019