Services
Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
7230 Lancaster Pike
Hockessin, DE 19707
302-239-6854
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
4210 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Oberholzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois V. Oberholzer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois V. Oberholzer Obituary
Lois V. Oberholzer

Hockessin - Lois V. Oberholzer was called home on July 28, 2019, at the age of 94.

Lois and her husband Clinton had three children, Clinton D., Sue and Douglas L. After her retirement from DuPont in 1989, she and Clinton sold their home and bought a motor home and traveled the country for the next 9 years. They returned to Delaware and settled into retirement in Pike Creek.

Lois was proceeded in death by Clinton R. her devoted husband for 68 years and 2 sons Clint and Doug. Lois is survived by her daughter, Sue Talarowski from Hockessin, 2 grandchildren April McKeehan (Stephen) and Brett Sudler (Cassie) and 4 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Brackenville Center in Hockessin and Seasons Hospice for their support and compassionate care through this difficult time.

A 1:00 service will be held August 10, 2019 at Faith Baptist Church, 4210 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808

In lieu of flowers a donation to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Newark, DE 19713 would be appreciated.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now