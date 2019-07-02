Services
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-2204
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
McCrery & Harra Funeral Home
3924 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
6:30 PM
Resources
Loren "Dale" Brake Jr. Obituary
Loren "Dale" Brake, Jr.

Wilmington - On Sunday June 30, 2019, Loren Dale Brake, Jr. loving husband and father of three amazing boys passed away at the age of 63.

Dale was born in Philadelphia, Pa and worked as a carpenter for 38 years and retired in May 2018.

Dale married his soul mate Diane Green Brake and together they raised three boys, Christopher Dale Brake (Courtney), Zachary Michael Brander and Shawn Richard Brander.

Preceded in death by his father Loren Dale Brake, Sr. He is survived by loving mother, Ima Gean Brake and sister, Carrie Brake Schabla.

Dale leaves behind many loving family members and close friends. Everyone will miss his sensational cooking, beautiful gardening and handy work both inside and outside the home.

Friends may call on Saturday, July 7, 2019 from 5:00-6:30 p.m. at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home 3924 Concord Pike (Rt. 202 South of Silverside Road) Wilmington, DE 19803 where a memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720. https://www.cancer.org/about-us/local/delaware. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 2, 2019
