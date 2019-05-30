|
Lorena J. Farrar
Wilmington - Lorena J. Farrar, age 95, died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Sunrise of Wilmington, DE.
Lorena was born in 1924 to Cecilia and Stephen Jenkins in Rio Grande, Ohio. She and her older sister Margaret were raised in a Welsh, church-loving family in a small, rural community. Growing up, Lorena always enjoyed people and her music. As a student at Rio Grande College, Lorena met Donald L Farrar while both were studying to become educators. Following graduation, Lorena spent a year teaching on Kelly's Island in Lake Erie. Lorena returned home to marry Don and start a family. They moved a number of times, living in Cairo, Marion, and Euclid, OH, before settling in Wilmington in 1962. Along the way, sons Stephen and David were born.
Lorena returned to teaching once her sons were teenagers. She made an impact on many young lives, not only in the classroom, but later as the Head of the Lower Wing at The Pilot School. She was legendary for running bocce ball at recess and as the pianist at school assemblies. After retiring from Pilot, Lorena contributed to the community as a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House and at the English as a Second Language program at Aldersgate United Methodist Church. In addition to her church work, she participated in ADK, a sisterhood of educators. She was an avid bridge player and dabbled in reflexology. A recipe tester for Betty Crocker, Lorena was also a phenomenal cook. She relished the vacations she shared with her loving husband both at Angola-by-the-Bay and on numerous cruises.
Lorena was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, Donald L. Farrar, and her sister Margaret Elsholtz. She is survived by her two sons: Stephen (Lou Ann) of Lake Hartwell, GA and David (Donna) of Wilmington, DE; four grandchildren: Derik Farrar (Amity) of Atlanta, GA, Meg Seaton (Bruce) of Albuquerque, NM, Sarah Richards (Ryan) of Atlanta, GA, and Nathan Farrar (Elaina) of Wilmington, DE; and four great-grandchildren: Dexter, Brooks, Annabel, and Isaac.
Family and friends will celebrate Lorena's life at the Bellefonte Cafe, 804 Brandywine Blvd, Wilmington, DE 19809 on Monday, June 3 from 6 to 8 pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 2313 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803.
Published in The News Journal on May 30, 2019