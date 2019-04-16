|
|
Lorena Mae Smith
Vineland, NJ - Lorena Mae Smith, age 68, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in Wilmington, DE and raised in Vineland, NJ she was a family oriented person. She retired from her position as an Informational Technology Manager at the Social Security Administration in Philadelphia, PA in 2004. She was the loving mother of Samentha Smith of Harrison Township, NJ and Jeremiah Smith of Vineland, NJ, a doting grandmother to Quasheema and Leteisha Bluitt of Harrison Township, NJ and proud great-grandmother of Shayla Waugh of Harrison Township, NJ. She was predeceased by her great-grandmother: Rose Viola Pyle of Vineland, NJ, grandmother; Rosa Mae Brown of Vineland, NJ, father; Eugene Rogers of Wilmington, DE and her mother; Rosetta Smith-Garnett of Wilmington, DE. Service will be held 11am, Thursday, April 18,2019 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1837 N.E. Boulevard, Vineland, NJ. Viewing will be from 9-11am. Interment will be at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. Ministry of comfort entrusted to May Funeral Home, Vineland, NJ. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 16, 2019