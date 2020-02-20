|
|
Lorene Herzig
Dover - Lorene Herzig, 92, passed away on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020.
Lorene is survived by her children, Donald Williams (Patti), Janice Naumann (Len), Philip Williams, Pamela Lawton; step children, Steven Herzig and Karen Hannah; 13 grandchildren; 1 step grandson; 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, James Williams and Richard Herzig; her son, James Gary Williams; her daughter, Judy Williams.
Family and friends are invited to funeral services at Cornerstone Methodist Church, 3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear on Thurs., Feb. 27 at 1:00PM.
To view a complete obituary for Lorene, www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020