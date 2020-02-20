Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
1:00 PM
Cornerstone Methodist Church
3135 Summit Bridge Road
Bear, DE
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorene Herzig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorene Herzig


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorene Herzig Obituary
Lorene Herzig

Dover - Lorene Herzig, 92, passed away on Sat., Feb. 15, 2020.

Lorene is survived by her children, Donald Williams (Patti), Janice Naumann (Len), Philip Williams, Pamela Lawton; step children, Steven Herzig and Karen Hannah; 13 grandchildren; 1 step grandson; 19 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands, James Williams and Richard Herzig; her son, James Gary Williams; her daughter, Judy Williams.

Family and friends are invited to funeral services at Cornerstone Methodist Church, 3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear on Thurs., Feb. 27 at 1:00PM.

To view a complete obituary for Lorene, www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -