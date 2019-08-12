Services
Evan W. Smith Funeral Services
201 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
302-377-6906
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B St
Wilm, DE
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Ezion Fair Baptist Church
1400 B St,
Wilm, DE
Lorenzo H. Roberts, III

Wilmington, DE - Lorenzo was born on June 24, 1960 in Wilmington DE to the late Lorenzo Robert, Jr. and Jacqueline Roberts. He departed this life on Friday August 2, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves many loved ones to cherish his memory.

Funeral service will be held 10am, Tuesday, August 13th at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St, Wilm, DE. Viewing from 8-10am. Interment 2pm at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.

Evan W. Smith

Funeral Services

www.ewsmithfs.com

(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019
