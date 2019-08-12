|
Lorenzo H. Roberts, III
Wilmington, DE - Lorenzo was born on June 24, 1960 in Wilmington DE to the late Lorenzo Robert, Jr. and Jacqueline Roberts. He departed this life on Friday August 2, 2019 at his home with his loving family by his side after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He leaves many loved ones to cherish his memory.
Funeral service will be held 10am, Tuesday, August 13th at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St, Wilm, DE. Viewing from 8-10am. Interment 2pm at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE.
Evan W. Smith
Funeral Services
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 377-6906
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 12, 2019