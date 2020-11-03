1/1
Loretta A. Flora
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta A. Flora

New Castle - Loretta A. Flora, 93, sadly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 31, 2020.

Loretta was born in Wilmington to the late Dominick and Giuseppina "Josephine" DiSabatino. She was considered a true hero by her family. She was part of the Greatest Generation, growing up in the Great Depression. When her father came to her upset and asked her to quit school to work to help provide for the family while her brothers were in WW2, she sacrificed and did it without hesitation. She was the original "Rosie the Riveter" while working at Bellanca Aircraft in Old New Castle, riveting the bulkheads of the planes. She was a dedicated employee at AstraZeneca, retiring as a Supervisor. She was mechanically inclined and did her own repairs around the house. Loretta was a devout Catholic, attending mass regularly and being an original parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. While active there, she was a Eucharist Minister, a Minister to the Sick, a member of the Sodality and participated in the Wednesday Rosary Recitation. She was a pillar of The Church and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and make a home a home. People always loved her Spaghetti & Meatballs, Italian Wedding Soup and Cheesecake. To this day the family hasn't found a restaurant as good as her food. It wasn't Thanksgiving and Christmas if you weren't at her house eating dinner! She also enjoyed hosting crab feasts with her husband, Val, at their beach home in Banks Acres, Ocean View, Delaware. Most of all, she cared for people. She always taught her children to help people. She was very proud to serve as Sponsor for 2 people as they joined the Catholic Church. When John, with his partner, started Direct Mail Associates, she helped out by taking phone calls at home and working at the company as well. Loretta deeply loved animals and animals loved her. They ran to her like St. Francis of Assisi. Her kittens, Finnick & Frank, were the joys of her life and will miss her dearly.

Her loving presence will be deeply missed. Loretta is survived by sons John F. Flora (Dianne) and Michael "Mickey" Flora; grandchildren Nicole Flora and Zachary Flora; sibling Ann Madison; and a host of many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentino "Val" Flora, and brothers Mario DiSabatino, Francis DiSabatino, Michael DiSabatino, Dominic DiSabatino and Anthony DiSabatino. A viewing will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 6, 2020, at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. The service will begin at 12:30 pm. The family will have a private burial service in consideration of the current health situation.

CHARLES P. ARCARO FUNERAL HOME, (302) 658-9095




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington
2309 Lancaster Avenue
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 658-9095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home - Wilmington

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved