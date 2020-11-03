Loretta A. Flora



New Castle - Loretta A. Flora, 93, sadly passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on October 31, 2020.



Loretta was born in Wilmington to the late Dominick and Giuseppina "Josephine" DiSabatino. She was considered a true hero by her family. She was part of the Greatest Generation, growing up in the Great Depression. When her father came to her upset and asked her to quit school to work to help provide for the family while her brothers were in WW2, she sacrificed and did it without hesitation. She was the original "Rosie the Riveter" while working at Bellanca Aircraft in Old New Castle, riveting the bulkheads of the planes. She was a dedicated employee at AstraZeneca, retiring as a Supervisor. She was mechanically inclined and did her own repairs around the house. Loretta was a devout Catholic, attending mass regularly and being an original parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. While active there, she was a Eucharist Minister, a Minister to the Sick, a member of the Sodality and participated in the Wednesday Rosary Recitation. She was a pillar of The Church and a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to cook and make a home a home. People always loved her Spaghetti & Meatballs, Italian Wedding Soup and Cheesecake. To this day the family hasn't found a restaurant as good as her food. It wasn't Thanksgiving and Christmas if you weren't at her house eating dinner! She also enjoyed hosting crab feasts with her husband, Val, at their beach home in Banks Acres, Ocean View, Delaware. Most of all, she cared for people. She always taught her children to help people. She was very proud to serve as Sponsor for 2 people as they joined the Catholic Church. When John, with his partner, started Direct Mail Associates, she helped out by taking phone calls at home and working at the company as well. Loretta deeply loved animals and animals loved her. They ran to her like St. Francis of Assisi. Her kittens, Finnick & Frank, were the joys of her life and will miss her dearly.



Her loving presence will be deeply missed. Loretta is survived by sons John F. Flora (Dianne) and Michael "Mickey" Flora; grandchildren Nicole Flora and Zachary Flora; sibling Ann Madison; and a host of many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Valentino "Val" Flora, and brothers Mario DiSabatino, Francis DiSabatino, Michael DiSabatino, Dominic DiSabatino and Anthony DiSabatino. A viewing will be held at 10:30 am Friday, November 6, 2020, at Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home, 2309 Lancaster Ave., Wilmington, DE, 19805. The service will begin at 12:30 pm. The family will have a private burial service in consideration of the current health situation.



