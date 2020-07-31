Loretta Burnett WeisbergWilmington - Age 71, passed away peacefully in her Wilmington, DE home Monday, July 27, 2020 after a 7-month battle with cancer; she was with her husband and three children when she passed. Amongst the last thoughts she shared was how much she enjoyed hearing the voices of her family - in her last dying moments, her children, her husband, and young grandchildren were all around her, and she left this world filled with joy and peace.Born on April 21, 1949, in a small rural town in Pennsylvania, her parents, Clayton and Mildred raised Loretta and her sister, Jeannie in a small trailer park home.Loretta was overjoyed by how large her family later grew. She is survived by her husband Jay; her three children Rachel (Richard), Pamela (David), and Brian (Evy); and eleven grandchildren, Logan, Cooper, Tucker, Tatum, Solomon, Clayton, Jeremiah, Beatrice, Tova, David, and Nora.After leaving her childhood home, Loretta moved to Philadelphia, PA where she received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Temple University. This is also where she met her soulmate, Jay Weisberg. Later she received her master's degree in nursing from Wilmington University. Loretta worked as a nurse in the Brandywine School District for 25 years, mentoring countless students and staff, before retiring in 2015.Her career as a nurse was just a small part of a life that was defined by how generously she would give of herself. She would do anything to make her family and friends happy, even if just for a moment. To say she was generous would be an enormous understatement. Loretta would give you the world if only she could grasp it. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.A small funeral was held on July 29, 2020 for immediate family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, please send gifts or donations to Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL