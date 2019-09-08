|
Loretta Diane Rideout-Memmolo
Wilmington - Loretta Diane Rideout-Memmolo, age 76, of Wilmington, DE went home to the Lord on September 2, 2019.
Loretta is survived by her children, Laurie Rideout-Williamson (Curt, Sr.), Butch Rideout (Lori) and David Rideout (Jennifer); grandchildren, Katie, Henry and Autumn; brother, Robert Collison, Jr. and many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert, Sr. and Loretta Collison; husbands, Franklyn E. Rideout, Sr. and Louis A. Memmolo and sisters, Judith Ann Andreoli and Joyce Hendricks.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1-3 PM at Strano and Feeley Family Funeral Home, 635 Churchmans Road in Newark, where a celebration of life will be held at 3 PM. Interment will be private. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com
Strano & Feeley
Family Funeral Home
302-731-5459
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 12, 2019