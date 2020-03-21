|
|
Loretta E. Schneider
Elsmere - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 18 in Christiana Hospital, after a short illness.
Loretta was a devout Catholic and was an active member of Corpus Christi Parish. Her greatest joy was her 11 grandchildren and one great grandchild as evidenced by her car's license plate "LuvNana". Loretta worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for several construction companies.
In addition to her parents, Joseph and Loretta Klinger Marowski, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband, James Schneider; her sister, Frances Long, and her brother, Joseph Marowski.
She will be dearly missed by her children, Loretta Buckalew (Dan), Teri Ann Schneider (Ian Wright), James Schneider (Lisa), and Eric Schneider (Kim), and her brother, John Marowski (Edna).
The family thanks you for your condolences and in consideration for the safety of Loretta's family and friends in light of the pandemic, services and burial will be private. A celebration of Loretta's life will be scheduled at a later date.
www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020