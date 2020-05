Loretta EbbesonWilmington - Loretta Ebbeson, age 93 of Wilmington, DE passed away of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Loretta worked as a secretary for Astrazeneca. She retired in 1988.She is survived by several nieces & nephews and several great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Piaskowski, Julia Moran, Genevieve Chmura and Sophie Filas and her brother, Joseph Filas.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be private.John F. YasikFuneral ServicesCondolences, visit Yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114