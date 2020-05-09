Loretta Ebbeson
Loretta Ebbeson

Wilmington - Loretta Ebbeson, age 93 of Wilmington, DE passed away of Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Loretta worked as a secretary for Astrazeneca. She retired in 1988.

She is survived by several nieces & nephews and several great nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bertha Piaskowski, Julia Moran, Genevieve Chmura and Sophie Filas and her brother, Joseph Filas.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be private.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

Condolences, visit

Yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114




Published in The News Journal from May 9 to May 12, 2020.
