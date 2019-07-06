|
Loretta F. Battaglia
Landenberg, PA - Loretta F. Battaglia age 84, of Landenberg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019. She was the wife of Frank A. Battaglia, who passed away in 2004, and with whom she shared 30 years of marriage.
Born in West Chester, PA, she was the daughter of the late Pietro Ferranto and the late Anna Rita Macellaro Ferranto. Loretta grew up in Kennett Square and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Patrick's Church.
She and her husband Frank were successful accountants in Kennett Square for over 40 years. They were dedicated to their clients and well known in the borough. Through the success of their business, they were able to support many local groups and charities that are so strong in the community today. Through the years, their memberships led them to travel and enjoy their time together.
Family traditions were most memorable with 3 generations of nieces and nephews gathering for over 30 years at her home for Thanksgiving. Loretta was very giving and always made sure no one was left out. Loretta enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, gardening and going to their beach house in Lewes, Delaware. One of her favorite past time was watching the Philadelphia Phillies.
She is survived by one brother, Robert Ferranto of Avondale, PA. Loretta was predeceased by one brother, Louis Ferranto; two sisters, Frances Ferranto and Anna Marie "Dolly" Brooks and by one nephew, Robert Ferranto Jr. She is survived by her beloved nieces and nephews: LouAnne Basciani Toto, Linda Brooks Wanex, Leslie Brooks Bernens, Peter Ferranto, Gale Ferranto, Jennifer Ferranto and their children and grandchildren.
You are invited to visit with her family and friends from 10:00 to 12:00 on Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, at St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Church, 8910 Gap Newport Pike (Route 41), Avondale, PA. Her Funeral Mass will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Route 82, Kennett Square, PA.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal on July 6, 2019