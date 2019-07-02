|
|
Loretta L. Logan
Newark - Loretta L. (Roberts) Logan, 89, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Loretta was born in Wilmington on February 20, 1930, daughter of the late Earl and Jessie Roberts. A homemaker for most of her life, she entered the workforce in 1990 as a salesperson with Sears, retiring in 2005. She enjoyed dinners and luncheons with her former friends and co-workers from Sears throughout the years after she retired. Loretta was a member of the Minquas Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. An avid gardener, she enjoyed cooking and, most especially, visits with her beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Loretta is survived by her sons, Edward Logan and wife, Valarie, Daniel Logan and wife, Jane; her grandchildren, Daniel Logan, Jr. and wife, Julia, Katie Quirico and husband, Dave, Amanda Kinder (with soon to be additional great grandchild) and husband, Bill; her great grandchildren, Will, Jackson, Joseph, Gavin, Jordan, Millie and Gracie.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Clyde Roberts in 2018 and Edna Browne in 1991.
Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Friday, July 5 from 9:30-11:00AM. Funeral services will begin at 11:00AM, immediately followed by interment in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Loretta may be made to , 1300 N. Grant Avenue, #100, Wilmington, DE 19806 (https://www.lls.org/delaware).
Published in The News Journal from July 2 to July 3, 2019