Loretta M. Tunney
Newark - Loretta M. Tunney, age 95, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with her loving family by her side.
Born in Camden, NJ, Loretta was one of nine children of the late Anthony and Mary Loscalzo. She was a homemaker, who cleaned the house until it shined. She loved going on her weekly shopping trips to Shoprite, where she scoured the ads and clipped coupons.
Loretta was a one of a kind Mom and Nanny. She loved playing cards, especially war and uno, with her great- grandchildren.
In her leisure time, Loretta enjoyed knitting, playing bingo and crossword puzzles. She loved to watch the late night news and was an avid Phillies fan.
Loretta was predeceased by her beloved husband of over 61 years, John, her parents, her brother and four sisters. She is survived by her daughters, Lorraine Lenhard (Thomas) and Linda Donofrio (Donald); her grandchildren, Barbara Ellingsworth (Scott), John Lenhard, Thomas Lenhard (Suzie), Gina Ciaffi (Michael), Michael Facciolo, and Michael Donofrio (Rachel); and her great-grandchildren, Gaige and Lily Lenhard, Sophie Ellingsworth, Nicholas and Anthony Ciaffi, and Alexa and Avery Donofrio. Loretta is also survived by her sisters, Dorothy Goff, Theresa Terp, and Lou Ingling, all of Maple Shade, NJ.
Family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 AM on Monday, December 16 at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808, where a memorial service will begin at 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019