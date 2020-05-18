Loretta R. McComasNewark - Loretta McComas, age 89, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice, Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. She was born on May 12, 1931 to John and Magdalena Long of Wilmington. Loretta was married for 49 years to Elmer H.P. McComas who predeceased her in 2001.Loretta graduated from Wilmington High School in 1949. For many years she worked as a secretary for Matthews Office Furniture and later the State of Delaware before retiring.She was a loving mother and is survived by her five children: Loretta (Rob) Gattman of Florida, Maureen Tillotson of New York, Diane Nieves (Caldwell) of Bear, Patricia (Frank) Meadows of Newark and Patrick McComas of Stanton; five grandchildren (Brian, Alaina, Maura, Nicholas and Patrick); one great-granddaughter (Violet); and her sister, Dorothy Grzybowski of Elsmere.A private burial for the family will be held at Delaware Veterans Cemetery in Bear, DE where Loretta will again be by Elmer's side.Family would like to thank the staff at Newark Manor Nursing Home, Christiana Hospital, and Seasons Hospice for the tender care provided to Loretta during her illness.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sunday Breakfast Mission of Wilmington to help provide a meal and hope to Wilmington's homeless.For online condolences please visit