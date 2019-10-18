|
|
Lori A. Holveck
Wilmington - Lori A. Holveck, 38 of Wilmington, DE passed away peacefully Thursday evening October 17th surrounded by her loving friends and family, after a long seven-year battle with breast cancer.
Lori was a devoted mom and fiercely passionate about her two children and embraced each and every moment with them. She found joy and gratefulness in everyday, but she was most happy when she was relaxing on the beach, attending her favorite concerts or exploring all the Disney Parks.
Lori has a kaleidoscope of friends scattered throughout many different circles. She worked for Artisans Bank for ten plus year, The Upper Cut, and during the season for Sambo's Tavern. She also cherished the many memories and friends she made while substituting at her children's school, Providence Creek Academy. Lori was an avid bowler Thursday night with the Mixed Majors at Pleasant Hill Lanes. She graduated from Thomas McKean High School where she exceeded in track and through invitation was invited by the World Sports Exchange to compete in London.
Lori was born July 13, 1981 in Wilmington Delaware. She was the middle daughter to William B. and Cynthia L. Taylor. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herman B. and Anna M. Taylor; her maternal grandparents, William L. and Julia A. Jones. She is survived by her husband Eric A. Holveck Sr., her children, Natalee A. and Eric A. Holveck Jr.; mother-in-law, Frances T. Holveck; her sisters, Sherri L. Smith (David); Marie M. Frentress (Joseph); Heather L. Rew (Michael) and Janelle L. Holveck; nieces, Samantha and Savanna; nephews, Zachery, Caylum and Bryson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends that she loved dearly.
A celebration of life memorial is planned for Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am at the McCrery & Harra Funeral Home, 3710 Kirkwood Hwy. Wilmington, DE 19808 where friends may visit from 6-8pm Monday, October 21, 2019 and 10-11am Tuesday, October 22, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lori's children at www.gofundme.com/lori039s-battle-with-breast-cancer. "She made broken look beautiful and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulder & made it look like a pair of wings". To send condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019