Lori Anne Greenwell
Lewes - Lori Anne Greenwell, age 49 of Lewes, DE, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1970 in Nassawodox, VA, daughter of the late Vernon Graw and Shirley Smullin.
Lori was the youngest of five children and was raised on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, a heritage of which she was very proud. She graduated from Nandua HS and John Tyler Community College, and she most recently worked as a staff scheduler at several nursing facilities in Kent and Sussex Counties. Lori was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Lori was preceded in death by her angel daughter, Elizabeth. She is survived by her adoring husband, James Greenwell; her daughters: Jennifer Bennett and Victoria Bennett; her stepsons: Jamie Greenwell (Elizabeth), Rob Greenwell, Josh Greenwell, and Robert Bennett; her grandchildren: Johnathan, Mia, Giosue, Ryker, and Quinn; her brother, Mike Graw; and her sisters: Laverne Colonna, Teresa Brady, and Sarah Graw.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, DE. All other services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 2 Mill Road, Suite 106, Wilmington, DE 19806.
Published in The News Journal on July 13, 2019