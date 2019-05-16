|
|
Lori Dee Leonard-Nielsen
- - Lori Dee Leonard Nielsen age 58, peacefully passed away on Friday, May 10th, 2019 with her family by her side after a long, courageous battle with breast cancer.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware, on January 6, 1961, Lori lived in Newark, Delaware until her graduation from Christiana High School in 1979. She continued her education at Delaware Tech and Mercer County Community College where she studied nursing. Lori married Blair Nielsen in 1983 and lived in Mercerville, NJ. She worked in healthcare for many years at Tenacre, Princeton Medical Center and Capital Health Center.
Aside from raising her beloved daughters, Lori was very interested in genealogy. She was proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed discovering unknown relatives with whom she could connect. She also enjoyed caring for adults and children helping as an aide and babysitter. One of the groups that she volunteered with was Y-ME out of Chicago providing support to other breast cancer survivors. Lori loved the beach and being near the water and often reminisced about her times at the beach in Fenwick Island, DE when she was a child. She was fortunate to enjoy a beach retreat in NC with her family in 2017 thanks to the Little Pink Houses of Hope organization.
Predeceased by her parents, William Sr. and Virginia Ruth Leonard. Lori will be lovingly remembered by her husband Blair Nielsen, daughters Kimberly Nielsen Lynch and her husband Jared Lynch, Amelia Nielsen, her sister Nancy Leonard and nephew John Teti, her sister-in-law Leslie Nielsen and her spouse Kathleen Platt, her half-siblings Ginger Tiberi, William Leonard, and Karen Terepka. During her life, Lori was fortunate to have several close friends that she considered part of her extended family including Linda Pritchett, Susan Stratton Mitchell, Charles Walther, Nancy Shipe, Susan Shipe, Ann Marie Sherring, Ellen Daub Platt and the Klein family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Little Pink Houses of Hope, 2442 Tribek Court, Burlington, NC 27215 or Mary's Place By the Sea, 22 Main Avenue, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756.
A Celebration of Lori's life will be held in Surf City, Long Beach Island, Saturday, May 18, from 2 - 6 pm at 244 S.1st Street, Surf City, NJ. The Family asks for you to bring a kite and beach chair, to celebrate with a kite flying ceremony at 3 pm on the beach.
Published in The News Journal on May 16, 2019