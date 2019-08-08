|
|
Lorraine Bradley-Johnson
Wilmington - Lorraine Agnes Bradley-Johnson, of Garnet Valley, PA, formerly of Wilmington, DE, died peacefully at home with family by her side on August 7. Lorraine was born to Charles and Gertrude Bradley in Wilmington, DE. She was a graduate of Padua Academy, St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing and the University of Delaware. She worked at St. Francis Hospital for 36 years, followed by over ten years as the school nurse at St. Catherine of Siena, a job which brought her great joy.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Walter Scott Johnson, and her sister, Catherine Lewis. She is survived by her twin sister, Margaret Mary Babin; nieces, Kathleen Babin (Nathan Orfe), Emily Babin (Matt Reiling), Bernadette Zaruba (Joe), and Amy Sweeney (Patrick); and nephews, Keith Lewis (Mary Kate) and Mark Lewis; and 16 great-grandnieces and grandnephews.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Friday, August 9 at St. Mary Magdalen Church (7 Sharpley Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803). The visitation will begin at 10:00 am. Committal services at Cathedral Cemetery will immediately follow. To offer condolences online, please visit mccreryandharra.com.
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 8, 2019