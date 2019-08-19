|
Lorraine Koff (nee Poritzky)
Wilmington - Age 89, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Born February 13, 1930 in Philadelphia, PA, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother as well as a loving second mother to many nieces and nephews. As the caring matriarch of the family, she will be missed by all.
Lorraine was a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House in Wilmington, DE where she worked over 300 hours in one year and received the volunteer of the year award. She also volunteered at the Window Box in the Wilmington Hospital. Lorraine loved to swim, play tennis, and her time on the family boat. She also enjoyed hosting family reunions at the Jersey shore.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Philip Koff; her children, Marc Koff (Denise), Jeffrey Koff, and Robin Lester (Harvey); her grandchildren, Sara Koff, Julia Brenton, Daniel Lester, and Haley Lester; and great-grandchildren, Eva and Sofia Brenton.
A memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Schoenberg Memorial Chapel, 519 Philadelphia Pike, Wilmington, DE 19809. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House, 1901 Rockland Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or the ().
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 19, 2019