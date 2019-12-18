|
|
Lorraine M. Krauss
Millsboro - Lorraine M. Krauss, age 89, of Millsboro, DE formerly of Newark, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Singerly, MD on June 15, 1930 daughter of the late Paul T. Smith and the late May (Thompson) Smith. Lorraine graduated from Elkton High School in 1947. She retired as the secretary of security for Avon Products in Newark, DE after 20 years of service. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Kolmodin. She is survived by John Moses her long time companion, four children, Dianna Krauss, Sharon Foxwell (Ronnie), Michele Krauss and Lanette Kolmodin; four grandchildren, Angela Krauss, Ronnie Foxwell, Jr., Tanya Yeager and James Miller, Jr. and six great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Tyler's Banquet Hall at 5343 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808 from 12pm until 3pm. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the at
