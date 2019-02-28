|
|
Lorraine Martin
Meredith, NH - Lorraine Martin, 68, of Meredith, NH died peacefully on February 24 at home with her family at her side, following a battle with brain cancer. Born November 4, 1950, in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Elwood and Margaret (Duncan) Martin.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph Quimby, whom she married July 10, 1997, on a beautiful sunny cruise across Lake Winnipesaukee. She is also survived by her son Gregary Martin Gilmore of Bennington, VT, stepsons Kegan Joseph Quimby and Alden DeAngelis Quimby (Katie) of New York, NY, and sister Linda Martin Barber of Chautauqua, NY.
Lorraine grew up in Wilmington, DE then moved to New Hampshire in 1973, fell in love with the White Mountains, and enjoyed her work with the Appalachian Mountain Club (AMC). She later graduated from the University of New Hampshire, where she worked as a librarian. An avid hiker and outdoors woman, she loved cross country skiing, snow shoeing and kayaking near her beloved Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. She became a Master Gardener and felt fortunate to pursue her passion for gardening for many years at Wentworth Greenhouses; she considered her co-workers to be a second family.
The last months of her life were spent under Lakes Region VNA and Hospice care, and she appreciated the comforts all the Hospice personnel provided. To send condolences, share memories, and learn about an upcoming celebration of life, please visit www.missingLorraine.com.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 28, 2019