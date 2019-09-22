|
|
Lorraine Newhall King
Hockessin, DE - Lorraine N. King, (nee Sanger) age 76 of Hockessin, Delaware, wife of Alan C. King (deceased), daughter of Richard and Helen, (deceased) peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 11, 2019.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard (Kristen) and Jess (Alison); stepdaughter Rebecca (Albert), and stepson Curtis (Lisa); grandchildren Patrick, James, Jesse, Ian, Evan and Elizabeth, and her two doggies, Jojo and Bebe.
Lorraine was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on December 29, 1942, and graduated from Nether Providence High School in 1961. She attended the University of Delaware where she received a BA degree with Phi Beta Kappa Honors in 1965.
While working at DuPont she met the love of her life, Alan King, and was married later that year. As a new stepmother, she provided love and support to Alan's children, Curt and Beckie in their teenage years. She created a family of four siblings that are forever bonded in a deep, abiding love.
As a young mother in Hockessin, Delaware, she made a wonderful home for her husband Alan and her sons Rick and Jess. The door was always open to the kids of the neighborhood and school who might need a little help and a caring conversation.
Lorraine had a profound love for animals and nature. With Audubon Field guides in one hand and binoculars in the other, Lorraine quietly observed the birds, foxes, squirrels, and insects that visited the Hockessin home. In the late 1990s, she enjoyed showing her 3 generations of American Kennel Club champion Basenjis. She enjoyed vacations at the beach in Florida with her kids and dancing with her husband. Through it all, she loved her family immensely.
Among the messages Lorraine held dear, this one defined her best - "We are not human beings on a spiritual journey. We are spiritual beings on a human journey." She will be dearly missed.
Lorraine's memorial service will be 4:30 PM Sat., Oct. 5th at Mt. Cuba Center, 3120 Barley Mill Rd., Hockessin, DE 19707. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to one of the following organizations: Brandywine Valley SPCA https://bvspca.org/donate/give/ or Delaware Humane Association https://delawarehumane.org/donate/gift/. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019