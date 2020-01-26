|
|
Lorraine S. Parris, DVM
Lakewood, CO - Lorraine S. Parris, DVM was born on July 26, 1932 in Washington, DC to William and Eurydice Smith and passed away unexpectedly at her residence at The Granville Assisted Living Center in Lakewood, Colorado on January 13, 2020. Among her various accomplishments, Lorraine graduated Summa Cum Laude from Dunbar Preparatory High School. She did her undergraduate work at Michigan State University for her pre-veterinarian studies. She then went on to graduate from Tuskegee Institute now Tuskegee University in 1957 earning a degree in Doctor of Veterinary Medicine and where she met the love of her life, Reginald G. Parris, DVM. They married on September 9, 1958 and had two children Herbert G. Parris, MD and Pamela P. Ingram. Lorraine was active in her church both in Wilmington, Delaware where she lived for 35 years as well as Lakewood, Colorado where she relocated in 1997. She also served on the Board of Directors at Sanford Preparatory School in Hockessin, Delaware. Dr. Parris lived and practiced veterinary medicine in Wilmington (Belvedere), Delaware. She and her late husband owned and operated the Belvedere Animal clinic for 35 years. She was involved with numerous statewide and national organizations including the Humane Society, SPCA, AVMA (American Veterinary Medical Association), AAHA (American Animal Hospital Association) and the Denver Dumb Friends League. She was also involved in the Tuskegee Institute Veterinary School, Alumni Association. She was an outstanding mentor to veterinary students and provided summer opportunities for them to work in her clinic. Dr. Parris also served as a volunteer at numerous spay and neutering clinics in New Castle County, Delaware. Veterinary medicine was her true passion, her joy! She practiced her profession for 56 years. She also enjoyed many hobbies including reading, writing poems, and watching reality TV shows. She loved the Lord and her church family. She was an exemplary Matriarchal figure to her children or to anyone who needed support or motherly advice. Lorraine touched, inspired, and mentored so many lives during her stay on earth. She leaves behind her son, Herbert G. Parris, MD (Kimberly), daughter Pamela P. Ingram (Thomas), grandchildren; Mariah Ingram, Reginald and Braden Parris. Brother William Smith (Margaret), Sister; Ella Bell. Nieces; Charlene Smith, Danielle Weston and Nova Smith. Nephew; Brian Smith (Keisha). As well as numerous friends from Delaware and Colorado. Preceded in death by her husband Reginald and her parents. Her brothers, Kenneth and Julian Smith. Her brother-in-law, Alphonso Bell and her sister-in-law Darlene Smith. Her nephew Clayton Smith. Lorraine was a fearless, indomitable figure who leaves a rich legacy. She now rests in paradise, a life well served. At her request, a private family service will be held in Lakewood, Colorado. Inurnment will be held at the Silverbrook Cemetery in Wilmington, Delaware where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Reginald. "She will be forever in our hearts, we love you Mom." In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to The Denver Dumb Friends League, ddfl.org, in memory of Lorraine S. Parris, DVM.
Published in The News Journal on Jan. 26, 2020