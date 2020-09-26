1/1
Pastor Lottie Mae Lee-Davis
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Lottie Mae Lee-Davis

Wilm. - Lottie Mae Lee-Davis was born August 11, 1958 in Wilmington, DE to the late Berdine R. Lee, and the late Essie D. Lee. She departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Wilmington, DE.

Lottie grew up in Dunleith Estates, receiving her early childhood education in the New Castle County Public School system, graduating from DeLaWarr High School. She continued her education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. obtaining her B.S. in Urban Studies and Community Development. She pursued her M.S. in Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. Lottie also holds a B.S. and M.S. in Ministry from Christian World College of Theology and was a Doctor of Ministry Degree candidate at Newburgh Theology Seminary.

Lottie faithfully served as Pastor of Be Ready Jesus Is Coming Church for 16 years. Her favorite scriptures were John 3:16 and Philippians 4:3.

She was employed with the State of Delaware Dept. of Health and Social Services, Division of Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities for 32 years.

Preceded in death by her father Berdine R. Lee and mother Pastor Essie D. Lee; brother Berdine A. Lee (the late Elder Ernestine Lee).

Survived by husband Flalandas Davis; daughter Amira Davis. Brother Minister Wayne DeShields (Lisa); a devoted mother-in-law, Ella (Bessie) Cofer; sister-in-law Clara (Teresa)Saunders, brother-in-law Herbie Davis, and a host of relatives and friends.

Service of Celebration will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church, 1411 West 4th St. Wilm. DE 19805. Viewing 8-11am; Service 11:00am. Burial immediately following at Silverbrook Cemetery 3300 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Be Ready CDC, 1411 West 4th St. Wilm, DE 19805.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Sep. 26 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Service
11:00 AM
Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church
Send Flowers
OCT
2
Burial
Silverbrook Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service
208 East 35th Street
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 762-8448
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the staff of House of Wright Mortuary
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved