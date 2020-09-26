Pastor Lottie Mae Lee-DavisWilm. - Lottie Mae Lee-Davis was born August 11, 1958 in Wilmington, DE to the late Berdine R. Lee, and the late Essie D. Lee. She departed this life to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Wilmington, DE.Lottie grew up in Dunleith Estates, receiving her early childhood education in the New Castle County Public School system, graduating from DeLaWarr High School. She continued her education at Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. obtaining her B.S. in Urban Studies and Community Development. She pursued her M.S. in Public Management from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA. Lottie also holds a B.S. and M.S. in Ministry from Christian World College of Theology and was a Doctor of Ministry Degree candidate at Newburgh Theology Seminary.Lottie faithfully served as Pastor of Be Ready Jesus Is Coming Church for 16 years. Her favorite scriptures were John 3:16 and Philippians 4:3.She was employed with the State of Delaware Dept. of Health and Social Services, Division of Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities for 32 years.Preceded in death by her father Berdine R. Lee and mother Pastor Essie D. Lee; brother Berdine A. Lee (the late Elder Ernestine Lee).Survived by husband Flalandas Davis; daughter Amira Davis. Brother Minister Wayne DeShields (Lisa); a devoted mother-in-law, Ella (Bessie) Cofer; sister-in-law Clara (Teresa)Saunders, brother-in-law Herbie Davis, and a host of relatives and friends.Service of Celebration will be on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Be Ready Jesus is Coming Church, 1411 West 4th St. Wilm. DE 19805. Viewing 8-11am; Service 11:00am. Burial immediately following at Silverbrook Cemetery 3300 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Be Ready CDC, 1411 West 4th St. Wilm, DE 19805.