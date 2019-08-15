|
Louis A. Longo
Wilmington - Dr. Louis A. Longo, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Lou was born in Wilmington, son of the late Louis and Louise (Greggo) Longo. He grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Wilmington and was a graduate of Salesianum, class of 1950. He attended the University of Delaware before graduating from Temple University's Dental School. Lou then served in the US Army for 2 years before beginning his dental practice, a career which he enjoyed for 44 years.
Lou liked to spend his free time fishing, boating and hunting and he always had a story to tell.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Louis, Valerie (Kevin), Steven, Robert (Julianne), Anthony (Kristen), Vincent (Melissa), and Becky; his grandchildren, Ashley (Arsen), Victoria, Alexis, Riley, Will, Isabella, Teddy, Robby and Jack; his sister, Joanne Mayer (Frank) and his sister-in-law, Betty.
In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia; and his brother, Jim.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, where family and friends may visit beginning at 8:00am. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory can be made to the Louis A. Longo Special Needs Trust FBO Rebecca Longo, PNC Bank, 1704 Marsh Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.
