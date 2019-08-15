Services
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
4701 Weldin Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Louis Longo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Louis A. Longo


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Louis A. Longo Obituary
Louis A. Longo

Wilmington - Dr. Louis A. Longo, age 86, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019.

Lou was born in Wilmington, son of the late Louis and Louise (Greggo) Longo. He grew up in the Little Italy neighborhood of Wilmington and was a graduate of Salesianum, class of 1950. He attended the University of Delaware before graduating from Temple University's Dental School. Lou then served in the US Army for 2 years before beginning his dental practice, a career which he enjoyed for 44 years.

Lou liked to spend his free time fishing, boating and hunting and he always had a story to tell.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children, Louis, Valerie (Kevin), Steven, Robert (Julianne), Anthony (Kristen), Vincent (Melissa), and Becky; his grandchildren, Ashley (Arsen), Victoria, Alexis, Riley, Will, Isabella, Teddy, Robby and Jack; his sister, Joanne Mayer (Frank) and his sister-in-law, Betty.

In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 46 years, Patricia; and his brother, Jim.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4701 Weldin Road, Wilmington, DE 19803, where family and friends may visit beginning at 8:00am. Interment will take place in Cathedral Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lou's memory can be made to the Louis A. Longo Special Needs Trust FBO Rebecca Longo, PNC Bank, 1704 Marsh Road, Wilmington, DE 19810.

Doherty Funeral Homes

302-999-8277

To offer condolences, visit:

www.dohertyfh.com
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Louis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now