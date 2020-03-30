|
|
Louis Brown
Wilmington - Louis Brown, the loving husband of Faith Brown, has passed away at the age of ninety-four. He was the High Holiday Choirmaster at Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue for over sixty years. Lou and Faith also were founders and participants in the yearly community celebration Café Tamar. Lou loved to sing and dance in the annual event, and performed with the Café Tamar dancers in the New York Israeli Folk Dance Festival .
A member of 'the greatest generation', Lou was a World War II Veteran, serving in the US Navy on Guam.
Faith and Lou loved to travel and made many trips throughout the United States and abroad. They visited Israel ten times, and served as volunteers there.
Lou married the girl next door, and will be missed by his wife of over 71 years, Faith; his children, Marla (Charles), David (Riva), and Beth (Diego); grandchildren, Jeremy, Devorah (Daniel), Benjamin, Emma, Robert, and Tess; and their three great-grandchildren, Allie, Mia, and Kayla.
Funeral Services will be family only at this time. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Contributions can be made to Adas Kodesch Shel Emeth Synagogue P. O. Box 7305, Wilmington, DE 19803 or a .
SCHOENBERG MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 5, 2020