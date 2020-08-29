Louis Dominick Nepa (Uncle Lou)
Wilmington - Louis Dominick Nepa, age 83, passed away Friday August 7th, 2020.
Louis was born in Wilmington, DE. on October 27th 1936 to the Late Vito and Anna (Leoni) Nepa.
He began his career with NKS Distributers in 1959 and was ranked #2 on the seniority list when he retired in 1997. He was also a member of Local 326 International Brotherhood of Teamsters and also a member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church.
Louis was a man of his word, he was funny, fun and "Family" 1st. He was a friend, uncle, great uncle and great x2 uncle.
Louis was predeceased by his brothers, Vito and Joseph Nepa, sisters, Mamie Combs, Edith and Mary DiBiaso, Carmelita Brown and Ester Nepa. He is survived by his niece, Bernadette Stayathome of Wilmington DE along with his fabulous five; Danielle, Tina, Bryan, Lindsey and Tara.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, we are unable to have a public celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
