1/1
Louis Dominick (Uncle Lou) Nepa
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Dominick Nepa (Uncle Lou)

Wilmington - Louis Dominick Nepa, age 83, passed away Friday August 7th, 2020.

Louis was born in Wilmington, DE. on October 27th 1936 to the Late Vito and Anna (Leoni) Nepa.

He began his career with NKS Distributers in 1959 and was ranked #2 on the seniority list when he retired in 1997. He was also a member of Local 326 International Brotherhood of Teamsters and also a member of Saint Thomas the Apostle Church.

Louis was a man of his word, he was funny, fun and "Family" 1st. He was a friend, uncle, great uncle and great x2 uncle.

Louis was predeceased by his brothers, Vito and Joseph Nepa, sisters, Mamie Combs, Edith and Mary DiBiaso, Carmelita Brown and Ester Nepa. He is survived by his niece, Bernadette Stayathome of Wilmington DE along with his fabulous five; Danielle, Tina, Bryan, Lindsey and Tara.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, we are unable to have a public celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To Place an Online Condolence Please Visit

Corletolatinafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved