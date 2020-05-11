Louis F. Twardowski
Louis F. Twardowski

Wilmington - Louis F. Twardowski, age 98 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Louis was a mechanic and an Army veteran of WWII.

He is survived by his wife, Victoria (Cislo) Twardowski; son, Henry Twardowski; daughter, Cynthia Pochomis; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be private.

John F. Yasik

Funeral Services

Condolences, visit

yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Burial
Funeral services provided by
John F. Yasik Funeral Services
1900 Delaware Ave
Wilmington, DE 19806
(302) 652-5114
