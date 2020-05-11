Louis F. Twardowski
Wilmington - Louis F. Twardowski, age 98 of Wilmington, DE passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. Louis was a mechanic and an Army veteran of WWII.
He is survived by his wife, Victoria (Cislo) Twardowski; son, Henry Twardowski; daughter, Cynthia Pochomis; 3 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services and burial will be private.
John F. Yasik
Funeral Services
Condolences, visit
yasikfuneralhome.com 302-652-5114
Published in The News Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2020.