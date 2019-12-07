|
|
Louis Hanak
Hockessin - Age 91, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Christiana Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in New York, NY, Louis attended school in Manhattan. He joined the US Navy on his 17th birthday during WWII. Louis served on a minesweeper for 2 years in the Philippines.
Upon his discharge from the US Navy, he joined the New York State Police Department, followed by several other career moves within New York State Government, including the Department of Corrections, Hudson River Psychiatric Center, and the New York State Revenue Department.
Preceded in death by his son, Mark Louis in 1992; Louis is survived by his wife of 63 years, Lois Hannak; son, Matthew (Jo Ann); and grandchildren, Matthew and Rachel.
Services will be private with a Military Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear, DE 19701.
Cremation Service
of Delaware
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019