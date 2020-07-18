1/1
Louis J. Broccoli
1930 - 2020
Louis J. Broccoli

Newark - Louis J. Broccoli, age 89, of Newark, DE, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020.

Born on July 29, 1930 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Anthony and Josephine Broccoli.

Lou was US Navy veteran who proudly served in the Korean War aboard the USS Oriskany. He made his career as a foreman with Pan Am, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Lou was a great man who truly loved his family. He had many hobbies and interests, including puzzles, gardening, cooking, traveling, watching old movies, and listening to Italian music. Lou was a talented artist and avid craftsman. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Lou will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 67 years, Anna M. (Petrucci) Broccoli; daughter, LuAnne Broccoli Glenn (Robert); sons, Jerry (Carolyn) and Nicholas (Joanne) Broccoli; 10 grandchildren; and 1 great granddaughter with another expected in October.

A public Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 8:30 am on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Holy Angels R.C. Church, 82 Possum Park Road, Newark, DE 19711. Interment will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Angels R.C. Church at the address above or to VFW Post 3420, 649 Churchmans Road, Newark, DE 19702.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

Published in The News Journal from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
