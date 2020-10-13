Louis J. DiBiase



Louis J. DiBiase General Contractor, 80 years old died peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020.



He was the son of Augustine A. and Regina M. DiBiase. He was born and raised in Wilmington's (Little Italy) neighborhood.



Lou attended St. Anthony's School and graduated from Salesianum (Sallies) Catholic school in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a member of the Fournier Hall Men's Club. Lou was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Delaware Park.



He is survived by his son Louis M. DiBiase, daughter Lori Warrington, step-daughter Marlaina Medico, longtime companion Annette Medico, 3 grandchildren- Louie & Ava DiBiase, and Jade Warrington. He is survived by a sister Jeannie Smith and brother Gus.



Funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.









