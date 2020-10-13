1/
Louis J. DiBiase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis J. DiBiase

Louis J. DiBiase General Contractor, 80 years old died peacefully on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

He was the son of Augustine A. and Regina M. DiBiase. He was born and raised in Wilmington's (Little Italy) neighborhood.

Lou attended St. Anthony's School and graduated from Salesianum (Sallies) Catholic school in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a member of the Fournier Hall Men's Club. Lou was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Delaware Park.

He is survived by his son Louis M. DiBiase, daughter Lori Warrington, step-daughter Marlaina Medico, longtime companion Annette Medico, 3 grandchildren- Louie & Ava DiBiase, and Jade Warrington. He is survived by a sister Jeannie Smith and brother Gus.

Funeral services will be held privately. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved